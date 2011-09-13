The Eye of the World: The Graphic Novel, Volume 1 (Excerpt)

With the full cooperation of the Jordan estate, The Eye of the World has been turned into a comic book series written by Chuck Dixon and illustrated by Chase Conley. The Eye of the World: The Graphic Novel, Volume One begins Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy tale by introducing Rand al’Thor and his friends Matrim and Perrin at the spring festival. Moiraine Damodred and Lan Mandragoran appear, and almost before Rand knows it, he and his friends are fleeing his home village with Moiraine, Lan, and Egwene al’Vere, the innkeeper’s daughter, who wishes to become an Aes Sedai. The conclusion of this volume leaves the travelers on the road to Baerlon, barely ahead of the pursuing Trollocs and Draghkar. As they run for their lives, Moiraine and Lan begin to teach the young people what they need to know to survive in this dangerous world.

Read an excerpt after the jump, where Rand meets Trollocs for the first time.

