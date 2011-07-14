Jane Espenson Doesn’t Write Television, It Creates Itself Around Her

Today is the birthday of Jane Espenson, writer of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Torchwood, Warehouse 13, Dollhouse, Game of Thrones, Dinosaurs, Andy Barker PI, Caprica, Tru Calling, Gilmore Girls, The Inside, The OC, Firefly, Something So Right, Deep Space Nine, Ellen, and Nowhere Man. If you’re on this site and you haven’t seen a few of Jane’s shows, you probably don’t watch TV. Good for you. She’s also written a pile of comics, to my great delight….

To celebrate, a group of her friends have gotten together to start a Twitter party. Jane loves Twitter. You should follow her @JaneEspenson, where she posts insights about craft, news about her shows, and leads writing sprints.

Jane Espenson is a whirlwind, and a powerhouse. So the nature of this Twitter party is inspired by those Chuck Norris online “facts,” outrageous boasts about Chuck Norris’s superhuman abilities. (See: www.thechucknorrisfacts.com.)

Using the hashtag #JaneBDay we’re posting equally outrageous, but more intellectual boasts about Jane’s own fantastic qualities. Please join in, or just follow the hashtag. (Remember to use the #JaneBDay hashtag. Her name in the Tweet should appear as @JaneEspenson.)

Any references to 30 Rock or Tiny Fey will go over like gangbusters. For example:

#JaneBDay @SarahPalin may wear @TinaFey glasses, but @TinaFey wears @JaneEspenson glasses.

Join in the fun!

Scott Allie is a writer and editor at Dark Horse Comics.