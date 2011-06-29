Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Laddertop (Excerpt)

and
Wed Jun 29, 2011 10:00am 4 comments Favorite This

Please enjoy this 10 page excerpt from Orson Scott Card and Emily Janice Card’s upcoming manga comic Laddertop, out September 27 from Tor Books.

Twenty-five years ago, the alien Givers came to Earth. They gave the human race the greatest technology ever seen—four giant towers known as Ladders that rise 36,000 miles into space and culminate in space stations that power the entire planet. Then, for reasons unknown, the Givers disappeared. Due to the unique alien construction of the Laddertop space stations, only a skilled crew of children can perform the maintenance necessary to keep the stations up and running.

Back on Earth, Robbi and Azure, two eleven-year-old girls who are the best of friends, compete fiercely to enter Laddertop Academy. It is an honor few students will achieve.

Illustrated by Honoel A. Ibardolaza, Laddertop is a true collaboration between Orson Scott Card’s and his daughter Emily Janice Card.

.

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

citation

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.