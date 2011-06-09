Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Wild Cards on Tor.com

Wild Cards Author Q&A: John Joseph Miller

Thu Jun 9, 2011 1:02pm 2 comments 1 Favorite [+]

Q. Tell us a little bit about yourself and your experience with Wild Cards.

A. I was one of the original game players way back when, when Wild Cards was simply a role playing game run by George, so I guess you can say I’ve been in it from the beginning. I don’t know if I’ve written more stories than anyone for the series, but I’ve certainly written more words if you count the 100,000 or so I did for the Steve Jackson role playing game and the 200,000 or so I’m currently doing for the Green Ronin role playing game. It’s a great universe to come back to and play in because it’s always growing and changing. I hope I’ll be playing in it for many years to come.

Q. Tell us about the inspiration behind your story forInside Straight.

A. This is a little difficult to answer specifically without giving away too much of the story itself. Suffice it to say that I enjoy surprising the readers, and I think this story will really surprise them with the fate of John Fortune. And the next story will surprise them even more.

citation

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.