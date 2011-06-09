Wild Cards Author Q&A: Caroline L. Spector

Q. Tell us a little bit about yourself and your experience with Wild Cards.

A. I come from a long line of circus folk. My parents were Mindy and Mac Muskatoni, part of the famed Muskatoni family. Their act, Mindy and Mac and the Flaming Chariot of Death, was a huge draw on the circuit for years. Until one day . . . well, I don’t like to talk about that.

I was sent to live with relatives after that terrible day and though they taught me the ways of fire manipulation, I couldn’t put my heart into it.

When I was an adult, I set out to make my way in the world as a writer. My family said I was mad, that no one makes a living writing. They said I should stay in the family business and make an honest living in the circus.

George RR Martin knew of my unfortunate history and generously asked if I would like to audition for Wild Cards. I’m not certain if it was my character sketches or my juggling demonstration of keeping fifteen blazing balls aloft that did it, but I found myself in the Wild Cards family.

Though it has been difficult at times, my childhood experience at handling fire has been put to good use and now, at last, I have a home.

Q. Tell us about the inspiration behind your story for Inside Straight.

A. I got my idea for METAGAMES from a small bin in my office. Random story ideas hound me night and day, and I put them there on the off-chance that they might be useful one day. (Though it is difficult to keep them around as my husband keeps mistaking them for the garbage.)

Q. What do you find most fun or interesting?

