Please enjoy this excerpt from the forthcoming graphic novel Level Up, written by Gene Luen Yang and illustrated by Thien Pham, available of June 7th from First Second.

Dennis Ouyang just wants to play video games. He may even be good enough to do it professionally, but his parents want him to become a doctor. One day, four angel show up to put Dennis on the right path, the path his parents want for him, insisting that it’s all part of the plan. But is it really?

.