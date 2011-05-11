The Martian Chronicles Graphic Novel (Excerpt)

Please enjoy this excerpt from the forthcoming graphic novel adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s The Martian Chronicles, written by Ray Bradbury and drawn by Ron Wimberly, out July 19th from Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux.

The Earthmen came by the handful, then the hundreds, then the millions. They swept aside the majestic, dying Martian civilization to build their homes, shopping malls, and cities. Mars began as a place of boundless hopes and dreams, a planet to replace an Earth sinking into waste and war. It became a canvas for mankind’s follies and darkest desires. Ultimately, the Earthmen who came to conquer the red-gold planet awoke to discover themselves conquered by Mars. Lulled by its ancient enchantments, the Earthmen learned, at terrible cost, to overcome their own humanity.

