Something Wicked This Way Comes Graphic Novel (Excerpt)

Please enjoy this excerpt from the forthcoming graphic novel adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Something Wicked This Way Comes, written by Ray Bradbury and drawn by Ron Wimberly, out July 19th from Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux.

In this classic tale Cooger and Dark’s Pandemonium Shadow Show howls into Green Town, Illinois, at three in the morning a week before Halloween. Under its carnival tents is a mirror maze that steals wishes; a carousel that promises eternal life, in exchange for your soul; the Dust Witch, who unerringly foresees your death; and Mr. Dark, the Illustrated Man, who has lived for centuries off the misery of others. Only two boys, Will Halloway and Jim Nightshade, recognize the dark magic at work and have a plan to stop this ancient evil—that is, if it doesn’t kill them first.

