Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Something Wicked This Way Comes Graphic Novel (Excerpt)

Wed May 4, 2011 3:50pm 4 comments Favorite This

Please enjoy this excerpt from the forthcoming graphic novel adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Something Wicked This Way Comes, written by Ray Bradbury and drawn by Ron Wimberly, out July 19th from Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux.

In this classic tale Cooger and Dark’s Pandemonium Shadow Show howls into Green Town, Illinois, at three in the morning a week before Halloween. Under its carnival tents is a mirror maze that steals wishes; a carousel that promises eternal life, in exchange for your soul; the Dust Witch, who unerringly foresees your death; and Mr. Dark, the Illustrated Man, who has lived for centuries off the misery of others. Only two boys, Will Halloway and Jim Nightshade, recognize the dark magic at work and have a plan to stop this ancient evil—that is, if it doesn’t kill them first.

.

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

citation

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.