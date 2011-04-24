Two From Weird Tales

TROY: The Movie

By John M. Ford

Originally published in Weird Tales, Spring 1994

The wind still blows from Hisarlik

Shaking the great white sign, four letters

In painted plywooden proclamation

That this is the City of Dreams:

The Place of the Epic, Where Heroes Lived

And sometimes Died. If you will cut

As Schliemann cut, guided by the tale,

Through the hill, the cities,

Ordering the setups and scenes into continuity,

What runs through the many-gated light

Of the fabulous Moviola

Will be not Homer not Virgil not Truth

But in its own way real

As anything in the darkness:

Popcorn and figs in the lobby,

Ladies remove your hats,

The lights go down—

* * *

You know from the first Cinemascope frame

An endless expanse of Monument Valley

Elmer Bernstein score thundering, soaring,

That Achilles and Hector cannot both walk into the sunset alive;

The whole 70mm screen isn’t big enough for the two of them.

It’s over a woman. It’s over range rights.

It’s tons of gold in a fortress beyond the border.

It’s about men burnt hard in civil wars

Banded together for whatever it is a man’s gotta do

Or what he’s afraid of not doing—

They shoulda been saddle pals, you know that,

But the gold of Troy and the face of Helen do funny things.

And even then Hector, the best bronco-buster

Man or god ever saw, mighta shoulda said

“She ain’t rightly yours, Paris, give her back,”

But along comes Patroclus the Kid

All dressed up in his pal Achilles’ fancy suit,

Callin’ Hector out:

The Kid’s fast, but we all know Hector’s faster,

Bang you’re dead.

Nothing will do then. Achilles howls

Like a wild coyote at the sky

And the Destiny Makers send him down a gunbelt

Cut from the hides of Apollo’s oxen,

Hanging a pure white silver Hephaestus .45.

He straps on the gun

And the lucky spurs his ma gave him

(One of ’em busted back at Chancellorsville)

For the last walkdown under the Trojan walls.

Hector goes out game, but he sees the loco glint

Off Achilles’ eye and sixgun and like any sane varmint

Aims for gettin’ the Hell out of Dodge;

But then he stops. He won’t die yellow,

Maybe, or maybe there’s a mirage in Apollo’s sun,

Or the ole Injun hoodoo’s on him. Whatever,

He stops and he turns and the two of ’em draw down.

Bang.

The screen, the music, spin.

Last roundup, Hector breaker of horses.

Achilles ain’t done. Two more shots,

So the dead warrior’s spirit

Will wander between the winds forever.

Priam’s turn to howl.

The fastest gun alive blows smoke off the muzzle,

Whistles up his horses,

Turns and shows that busted spur.

Bang.

We now take leave of the Western

Electric Noiseless Recording System

For tinted orthochrome black and white,

Rupert Julian at the mighty Wurlitzer,

Title card:

THE GREEKS AND TROJANS DECIDE

PARIS SHOULD FIGHT MENELAUS

FOR HELEN’S HAND

(AND THE REST OF HER)

Cut to Helen’s bedroom, where

Priam’s son, in crested helm

And baggy boxers, looks for a hiding place.

Title:

NOBODY ASKED PARIS . . .

He tries on one of Helen’s gowns

Comes up a bit thin, but

All the fruit in the bowl is different sizes.

Two big lugs pound pound on the muslin door:

“TIME TO SEE MENELAUS AND DIE!”

Paris frantic holds his head, notices the helmet,

Chucks it out the window.

It crowns a passing Trojan delivery boy

(Hornrims, toga, hightop sneakers)

Before he half knows what to do

The big guys grab the schlep and hustle him off.

Music higher tootlier now.

The little guy gets armed, sort of, everything’s too big,

The spear (he turns and bops two people)

The breastplate, the sandals (he bunches his socks)

The greaves, the belt (pants around ankles)

He scratches his head over the brazen jockstrap.

Then in a flash and puff of smoke there’s a lady present:

APHRODITE

GODDESS OF LOVE

(IT’S ALL HER FAULT)

The helmet’s over the little guy’s head

So she thinks he’s Paris

(Hey it’s comedy)

She tells him the fix is in

(The motion for the Trojan’s

From the goddess with the bodice,

The Greek who’s got the grief

Is in the stew from the blue,

As they’ll say in the talkie remake)

Big hug. Smackeroo. Vanish. Thud.

Field of battle: Menelaus is big as a Mack

Sennett truck, black beard, black mustache, black derby hat.

Hector and Odysseus, in striped shirts, whistles, caps,

Toss for first spear

IT’S IN HOMER, FOLKS

BOOK THREE

NO KIDDING!

Paris (our boy, that is) wins the flip. Spear’s

Bigger than he is, but he gives it the old college try

(Music: Freddie the Freshman)

And Aphrodite transparently double exposed

(No pun really) helps the thing along whizzbang.

Menelaus catches it, picks his teeth. His throw

Punches through Paris’ toga between his kneecaps

Trojan ladies faint away thump thump thump leaving

The real Paris standing there in drag

The little guy steps clear, tidying his skirt.

The goddess points an invisible finger

Closeup: bolts on big M’s sword untwist:

He draws. Clunk.

Big man chases little man all over the map

Undercranked, sped up, always good for a laugh

They grapple, Menelaus twists Paris’ helmet round and round

Till poink it comes off empty

Pan down: our hapless hatless hero grins and shrugs.

More charley chase until the second reel’s nearly gone

The schlep’s cornered, Mooselaus closing in

Organist plays train whistles and we crosscut

Little guy big guy

Little guy big guy

Little guy BIG GUY

Cut to

Mount Olympus, the Gods at Home

(Zeus zapping dartboard, Poseidon walking fish,

Hebe shaking martinis)

Mrs. Hera Cleaver leans out the door:

“APHRO-DI-TEE! DINNER’S READY!”

Love goddess grabs erstwhile love object by scruff

Zoooooom into sky

Menelaus knocks down cardboard wall, staggers off hat over eyes.

The real Paris (still dressed to kill)

Gets yanked out of frame:

FOR SOME,

THERE’S HELEN TO PAY . . .

Back on Olympus, the shrimp is in Love’s lap literally:

FOR OTHERS,

A LITTLE BIT OF HEAVEN . . .

Our hero pulls down a cloud like a shade;

Silhouette smooch;

Iris out.

* * *

The lights on the city walls cast rippling pools of light

That hide more than they show.

Down these mean streets walks Ajax,

Stronger than anyone,

A man who doesn’t seem to care whether

Gods or heroes or anydamnbody’s on his side;

Has he got a side, the dumb ox, the moose

Unalloyed, the Front-de-Boeuf among knights,

Deaf to the laughter of Greek and Trojan both?

You load him up,

Point him at the Trojans, and he kills, Iron Mike

Hammering the many-gated city.

Just now as there is no one to kill

As there is never anyone to talk to

Ajax stands in the Trojan torchlight, feeling the Trojan wind.

He knows the Hisarlik wind is a crazy wind;

It blows the dust of ages past the tired walls

To scour the shining helmets of dead heroes

And when men listen to it for too long

They hear gods talking.

Where are the gods now? Ajax doesn’t hear them.

The day he did has gone. Zeus the old lecher

Is boss of bosses now, practically half legit;

White-robed, nobody touches him now.

Apollo owns a theatre where the performers use the rear door.

Athena drives by with the dark windows rolled up tight.

Aphrodite? She dresses nicer than she did.

The little heroes tossed around below by the crazy wind

Still do the Destiny Makers’ fighting,

Take the long fall for them like always,

Suckered by the crazy wind’s promise of the Olympian move,

The shot at making their own destiny.

It’s all lies, Ajax knows, but he stays under the walls,

It’s all lies but he takes the punches,

It’s all lies but he defends the hollow ships.

In his tent, the light from Troy flickering on, off, on, off,

He holds the weapon a dead hero gave him

And plots the insoluble mystery.

COMING SOON TO THIS THEATRE:

From the producers of Quo Vadis, Quo Vadis We Vadis II,

And The Son of Hercules vs. Some Pro Wrestlers,

Gimme Tax Shelter Films presents

The Aeneid

All Roads Lead to Rome. . . .

Starring a Large Number of Extremely

Pulchritudinous Italian Ladies

And Some Guy from a TV Show

As Aeneas

ALSO AVAILABLE AT THE REFRESHMENT COUNTER:

The Odyssey* Soundtrack Album

*Not to be confused with that Stanley Kubrick movie with all the boring classical stuff on the soundtrack.

Featuring the hit singles

“Sirens on the Rocks”

“Nobody Calypsos Like Calypso Do”

“Well, Telemachus (What Did You Do in the War, Dad?)”

“Ways of Knowing Each Other” (Love Theme from The Odyssey)

Available on LP, Cassette, and CD (CD contains two bonus tracks we didn’t

really use in the movie)

NOW BACK TO OUR FEATURE

PRESENTATION

BUT FIRST A NEWSREEL

SO YOU HAVE TIME TO BUY SOME MORE

POPCORN

Black and white a little longer,

And documentarily grainy:

When the cinema wants to be real it shakes the camera.

Cassandra ties a scarf around her head

Picks up a rush broom, goes to sweep

Streets clear of the bits of topless towers.

A tramcar rattles by, a little car two-ended

As her memory. She knew in 1938

When her relative — uncle? said

“See who I have brought home with me,

See with whom I have divided mine own,”

And now they are sealed within the city,

Shaken by the Achaian guns that chew the stones

As those within chew books for their binding glue

Eating the paper words are written upon.

Once in each year, when Persephone

Tosses in uneasy bliss, and her mother

Withdraws softness and color from the world, then the chariots

Walk on water, and the morsels that make more war possible

Trickle in from the uncles far away, the desolation

Wrought by an abduction easing the desolation

Likewise made. War they say is like that.

For Cassandra life is like that;

The inevitable bending its back to bite itself.

She is not beautiful, Priam’s fairest. We know that

Historical beauty was invented by von Sternberg;

Only Helen and Dietrich will be spared this curse.

Cassandra knows her own death like her own body

And she knows too the last joke of all, that in 1951

The studio will recut all extant prints

To defocus Trojan heroism

And escape the wrath of the committees.

Her fragments will lie waiting for a Schliemann of the negatives.

This is the destiny made for her:

The endless tramride between life and the grave.

* * *

Odysseus shoves the clip home in his Walther PPK

Diomedes his companion opens Channel D

Their mission

Which being heroes they naturally accept

Is to enter Troy itself and steal

The only operational prototype

Intermediate range solid state laser guided Pallas Module

Latest in the McGuffin series.

The Achaian agents’ last operation,

The Arrows of Hercules Affair,

(You remember the great aerial stuntwork over Lemnos)

Was a cakewalk compared to this.

They are dressed in leather and Kevlar and the teeth of boars

And armed with the weapons of terror:

The silenced bow, the jet greaves,

The bronze sword of innumerable deadly functions.

The Destiny Makers themselves have sent a heron

(High Efficiency Reconnaissance Observation Node)

As spotter and close air support.

The agents disappear into the ethical darkness.

The Other Side plays the game as well, of course

Though not so well; Dolon of the Committee for Trojan Security

Is out there too. His bad luck.

Diomedes puts a quiet round past his head, phunt,

While Odysseus, master of deception, dons a latex mask

And asks the telling questions. Poor Dolon,

He’s the patsy; you know what happens to him.

The Achaians pierce the enemy stronghold and raise Hades,

Dispose of countless Thracian extras

And Rhesos the criminal mastermind

In a fury of explosions, collapsing sets, and wise-cracks,

Escaping at last in Rhesos’ personal armed super-chariot.

Congratulations from M

-enelaus. A thought for Moneypen

-elope back home. The war is far from over, though;

Double O

-dysseus will return in

From Calypso with Love.

* * *

A pre-title map of Troy city and nation

Dissolves through some splendid high-tech animation

Into a crane shot of the swell population

Cue overture, Dolby with full orchestration

Now swoop on Troy’s walls, and its grand ocean view

So what it’s a model, they win Oscars too

Cue the lights and dancing waters,

Cue King Priam and his daughters

Gals in fishnets, guys in tailcoats

Shiny floors and woodwind wailnotes

Scored for jazz and fingersnap

Priam’s court knows how to tap

Hey King Priam

Give us a moment now

Hey King Priam

Lend us your ear

You may have noticed Menelaus

Has an army here to slay us

And we think it’s time your Paris

Reconsidered his dear

Now we need young lovers, a pair is what’s expected

He’s Troilus and she’s Cressida, the scenarist’s directed

No one in any major market will have read the play

And some young comic Pandarus can walk his scenes away

The kids are shot through colored filters indicating joy

Song video in embryo, the Lovers’ Theme from Troy:

This didn’t begin as something exceptional

Sometimes it’s hard to see

The castle for all the stone

We just walked into something exceptional

No way that one could be

This wonderful all alone

The complications complicate, as complications do

As Boy Meets Girl and Loses Her while there’s a war on too;

Enough of that. To raise suspense we redirect the action;

A song with both contesting sides would be a cute distraction.

Now Trojans largely stay in Troy, the Greeks down on the seaside,

But movies can do anything. Besides, we need a B-side.

So Priam, Paris, Agamemnon, Menelaus jilted

In parallel sing barbershop (we use a split screen, tilted)

About how fickle femalefolk have bollixed up their lives,

A light mysogynistic tune, we call it simply “Wives.”

But to return to real romance (before we all get lynched)

We turn to bold Odysseus, whose love is firmly clinched

He wants to see his lady wife, who’s leagues and leagues away,

He’s in good with Athena, though, so simply has to pray

And Pallas on Olympus, smartest goddess of ’em all

Is switchboard operator for a telepathic call:

Odysseus: Hello Olympus, hello Athena

Won’t you put me through to where the grass grows greener

Hello Penelope, wish I was gonna be home

Penelope: Yes, this is Ithaca, surely we’ll take it

We’ve got a connection and we sure won’t break it

Hello Odysseus, miss you so much you don’t know

We now turn our attentions to Achilles, mighty man

Who’s got a little grievance that’s about to hit the fan

He had a gal, Briseis, he was given as a gift

But Agamemnon swiped her, and is bold Achilles miffed

He figures if the other heroes feel that way about him

Then they can simply go ahead and win the war without him

He steps out of the action with a dancing girl or three

(Briseis gets some really stormin’ choreography)

I’m mad (he’s mad)

Does it matter at who

So mad (he’s mad)

Tell you just what I’ll do

I’ll take off my armor, this bronze-plated bulk

I’ll put up my sword and I’ll sit here and sulk

I’m mad (he’s mad)

So I hardly can speak

So mad (you bet)

Gonna quit bein’ Greek

My momma’s a sea nymph, my buddies are gods

I think all you heroes are stinky old sods

You wanna fight Trojans, I’ll even the odds

‘Cause Achilles is just plain mad

(Ain’t gonna take it)

Achilles is just plain mad

Let’s quickly return to the plot we left floating,

To Troilus and Cressida, lovers emoting,

(You haven’t forgotten them? Okay, just checking)

They’re up on a tower, PG-rated necking

And just when you’re sick of their starcrossed affection

The enemy fleet scoots the seaward direction

The ships silhouette as the sun is declinin’

Leaving only this horse and a fella named Sinon

A silvertongued Greek

And an absolute sneak

Who lies into sometime the end of next week

Laocoon sneers, says the horse is a fake

Exits left (just pursued, keep it light) by a snake

So they bring the horse in. Cue the fog and the dark

A trap door goes slam, armored guys disembark

Ranks of bronze and black and blue

What is a soldier boy to do

Pull up your greaves and run some Trojan through

Ranks of bronze and aches and pains

Here for a soldier’s ill-got gains

Pull down your helmet, bash some Trojan’s brains

And they set Troy alight and they bust the gates in

All in grand Technicolor like Gone With the Wind

We bring Troi-boy and Whatsername back to reprise

We’ve got the whole audience down on their knees

They’ll weep and wring hands till their popcorn goes soggy

When here comes Odysseus armed to the noggy

And just when you think that true love’s on the skids

Odysseus smiles and says, “That way out, kids.”

Troilus gulps and grabs Cressida. They’re both home free

(Telepathic approval from Penelope)

Comes another bold Greek in his burnished bronze suit

It’s Diomedes, arms full of vittles and loot:

“Hey Odysseus! What are you standing there for?”

He replies, “I’m just watching the end of the war. . . .”

The camera cranes up. Fires in darkness diminish,

The music crescendos. We got a sock finish.

Fade to black. Credits roll. House lights up. Play the theme.

Hey, it’s only a movie. A celluloid dream.

* * *

The wind still blows from Hisarlik

Down through and over the stones of the Troys of the tales;

Fluttering the pages of the mind,

Flickering in the strong white beam of the eye,

Rustling the draperies of the great movie palace of the heart

The tales and Troy endure

As long as there is film to show the light

And corn to pop in the lobby.

SHADOWS ON THE ROAD

by Robert E. Howard

Originally published in Weird Tales, May 1930

Nial of Ulster, welcome home!

What saw you on the road to Rome?—

Legions thronging the fertile plains?

Shouting hordes of the country folks

With the harvest heaped in their groaning wains?

Shepherd piping under the oak?

Laurel chaplet and purple cloak?

Smokes of the feasting coiled on high?

Meadows and fields of the rich, ripe green

Lazing under a cobalt sky?

Brown little villages sleeping between?

What saw you on the road to Rome?

“Crimson tracks in the blackened loam,

“Skeleton trees and a blasted plain,

“A heap of skulls and a child insane,

“Ruin and wreck and the reek of pain

“On the wrack of the road to Rome.”

Nial, what saw you in Rome?—

Purple emperors riding there,

Down aisles with walls like marble foam,

To the golden trumpet’s mystic flare?

Dark-eyed women who bind their hair,

As they bind men’s hearts, with a silver comb?

Spires that cleave through the crystal air,

Arch and altar and amaranth stair?

Nial, what saw you in Rome?

“Broken shrines in the sobbing gloam,

“Bare feet spurning the marble flags,

“Towers fallen and walls digged up,

“A woman in chains and filthy rags.

“Goths in the Forum howled to sup,

“With an emperor’s skull for a drinking-cup.

“The black arch clave to the broken dome.

“The Coliseum invites the bat.

“The Vandal sits where the Caesars sat;

“And the shadows are black on Rome.”

Nial, Nial, now you are home,

Why do you mutter and lonely roam?

“My brain is sick and I know no rest;

“My heart is stone in my frozen breast,

“For the feathers fall from the eagle’s crest

“And the bright sea breaks in foam—

“Kings and kingdoms and empires fall,

“And the mist-black ruin covers them all,

“And the honey of life is a bitter gall

“Since I traveled the road to Rome.”

“Troy” originally appeared in Weird Tales, Spring 1994. Copyright © 2004 by Terminus Publishing Company, Inc.

“Shadows on the Road” originally appeared in Weird Tales, May 1930