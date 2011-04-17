There was a man, Magnus’s son,

Ragni his name. In Reykjavik

Stands his office, six stories,

Far from the harbor in the fat past.

Birds nest there, now abandoned.

The sea washes along Vesturgata,

As they called it.

In those days

Ragni’s son, a rich man,

Also a scholar, skilled in law,

Thomas his name, took his wife

From famished Boston, far away.

Brave were her people, black-skinned,

Strong with spear, with shield courageous,

Long ago.

Lately now

The world has stopped. It waits and turns.

Fire leaps along the hill.

Before these troubles, Thomas took her,

Black Naomi, belly big,

To Hvolsvollur where he had land,

A rich farm before the stream,

Safe and strong.

In the starving years.

There was born, Thomas’s son,

Eirik the African, as they called him.

Hard his heart, heavy his hand

Against the wretches in the ruined towns,

Bandits and skraelings beyond the wall,

Come to plunder, kill and spoil,

Over and over.

Every night,

Thomas stands watch, wakeful and sure,

Guarding the hall with his Glock Nine.

Forty men, farmers by day,

Cod-fishermen from the cold coast,

Pledge to shelter, shield from harm

What each man loves, alone, together

Through the winter.

When spring thaws

The small boughs, buds unpack

From the red earth. Eirik passes

Into the fields. The fire weeds

Move around him, arctic blooms

And purple bells. Below the ricks,

He finds Johanna, Johan’s daughter,

Guests at the farm.

At his father’s house

He’d sometimes seen her, slim and fair,

Ripening too, a tall primrose.

He draws her down with dark hands,

Meaning no harm, but honor only.

Rich is her father, in Reykjavik,

Rich is her cousin, with cod boats

In Smoke Harbor.

Happy then,

Proud Naomi offers her hall

For the wedding feast, but she’s refused

For no reason. Rather instead

Johanna chooses the little church

At Karsnes, close to home,

South of the city along the shore.

High-breasted,

Snake-hearted,

Sick with pride, she predicts

No trouble. Near that place,

In Keflavik airport, cruel Jacobus

Gathers his men, gap-toothed Roma,

Thieves and Poles, pock-marked and starving.

The skraeling king calls for silence

In the shattered hall.

Shards of glass,

Upturned cars, chunks of concrete

Make his throne. There he sits

With his hand high. “Hear me,” he says

In the Roma language, learned from his father

In distant London. “Long we’ve fought

Against these killers. Ghosts of friends

Follow us here.”

Far to the east,

Black Eirik, in the same hour,

Walks by the water in Hvolsvollur.

By the larch tree and the lambing pens,

Thomas finds him, takes his sleeve,

Brings his gift, the Glock Nine

With precious bullets, powder and brimstone

From his store.

Father and son

Talk together, until Naomi

Comes to find them. “Fools,” she calls them.

(Though she loves them.) “Late last night

I lay awake. When do you go

To meet this woman, marry her

Beyond our wall? Why must you ride

To far Karsnes?”

Cruel Jacobus,

Waits to answer, in Keflavik

Hand upraised. “These rich men

Goad us to act. Am I the last

To mourn my brother, mourn his murder?

The reckless weakling, Thomas Ragnisson,

Shot him down, shattered his skull

Outside the wall

In Hvolsvollur,

With his Glock Nine. Now I hear

About this wedding. His black son

Scorning us, splits his strength,

Dares us to leave him alone in Karsnes

In the church. Christ Jesus

Punishes pride, pays them back

My brother’s murder!”

At that moment

Black Naomi bows her head

Tries to agree. Eirik turns toward her,

Groping to comfort. “God will protect

The holy church. Hear me, mother,

Jesus will keep us, Johanna and me.”

Then he strips the semi-automatic

From its sheath.

Some time later

Embracing her, he unbolts, unlocks

The steel door, draws its bars,

Rides north beneath the barrier,

Built of cinderblocks and barbed wire,

Twenty feet tall. With ten men

He takes the road toward Reykjavik,

West to Karsnes

On the cold sea.

There the pastor prepares the feast,

Lights the lamp in the long dusk.

In the chapel porch, pacing and ready

Eirik waits, wonders and waits.

Where’s the bride, the wedding party?

Where’s her father, fat Johan?

No one knows.

Night comes.

Checking his watch, counting the hours,

Eirik frets. At first light

He rides north through the ruined towns,

Empty and burned, broken and looted.

Abandoned cars block his path.

The hill rises to Hallgrimskirkja

At the city’s heart.

Here at the summit

Above the harbor, the high tower

Jabs the sky. Johan’s hall,

Rich and secure, is silent now.

The dogs slink out the door,

Baring their teeth, biting at bones.

At Leif’s statue we leave our horses,

Wait for something,

Sounds from the hall.

The concrete porch piles to heaven

The door’s wrenched open, all is still.

No one shouts, issues a challenge

As we approach. Eirik the African

Draws his pistol. The danger’s past.

No ones left. We know for certain

On the threshold.

There inside

Lies Thorgeir Grimsson, throat cut.

We find the others, one by one

Among the benches in their marriage clothes.

The bleached wool, black with blood,

Polished stones, stained with it.

Windows broken, birds fly

In the tall vault.

Eirik, distraught

Watches the birds wind above him,

Strives to find her, fair Johanna

Where she lies. Ladies and bridesmaids

Died in a heap, huddled together,

Peeled and butchered at the pillar’s base.

She’s not there; he searches farther

Up the aisle.

Underneath

The high altar, he uncovers

Fat Johan, father-in-law,

But for this. There’s his body,

Leaked and maimed below the organ,

The wooden cross. Cruel Jacobus

Tortured and killed him, kidnapped his daughter

Twelve hours previous.

Proud Eirik

Turns to listen in the long light.

Out in the morning, his men call

Beyond the door. Desperate to leave

The stinking hall, holding his gun,

He finds them there. Fridmund, his friend,

Shows what they caught outside in the plaza,

A wretched skraeling

Skulking on Njalsgata,

A teen-aged boy, bald already

Back bent, black-toothed,

Hands outstretched. Stern and heavy

Eirik stands over him, offering nothing

But the gun’s mouth. Meanwhile the boy

Lowers his head, laughs at his anger,

Spits out blood.

“I expect you know

All that happened. Here it was

That King Jacobus carried the girl,

Stole her away, struggling and screaming,

Kicking and cursing when he kissed her.

Now he’s punished, proud Johan,

Who took this church, chased us away,

Made it his hall.

Who among us

Steals such a thing, thieves though we are,

Jesus’ house, Hallgrimskirkja?

Now you threaten me, though I’m helpless,

With your Glock Nine. Go on, shoot me.

Cunt-mouth, coward—I dare you.

Jesus loves me. Laughing, I tell you.

Fuck you forever.”

Fridmund Bjarnsson

Pulls back his head, bares his throat.

But the African offers a judgment.

“Murder’s too kind. Cut him loose.

Let him crawl to his king, Jacobus the Gypsy.

If he touches her, tell him I’ll kill him.

Bring him this message…”

But the skraeling

Spits on his boots. “Say it yourself,”

The boy scolds. “Better from you.

Besides, you’ll see him sooner than me

If you ride home to Hvolsvollur!”

Furious now, fearing the worst,

Eirik Thomasson turns from him,

Shouts for his horse,

A shaggy gelding,

Stout and faithful. Sturla’s his name.

Climbing up, calling the others,

Eirik sets off, out of the plaza,

Down the hill. Dark are his thoughts,

As he rides east, hurrying home

Under Hekla, the hooded mountain,

Steaming and boiling.

Sturla toils

Along the asphalt, eighty kilometers,

All that day. Dark is the sky

When Eirik and Sturla, outstripping the rest,

Reach the farm. The fire burns

Under the clouds. Clumps of ash

Fall around them. Furious and empty,

Eirik dismounts.

Without moving,

He stands a minute by Sturla’s flank

And the split wall. Waiting, he listens

To the strife inside. Soon he unlimbers

The precious gun, the Glock Nine,

Checks the slide, checks the recoil,

Stacks the clip with steel bullets.

Gusts of rain

Gather around him.

Thunder crashes. Then he begins.

A storm out of nothing strikes the gate.

Men die among the horses,

Shot in the head with hollow-points,

Shot in the mouth for maximum damage.

They shake their spears, scythes and axes,

Swords and brands.

In the burning rooms,

Eirik kills them. By the cold stream,

The crumbling barns, he kills more.

Howling they turn in the hot cinders.

Clip empty, he cannot reload,

Seizes instead a skraeling axe.

They circle around him, certain of triumph,

Not for long.

Near the porch

Of his father’s hall, he finds their leader,

Pawel the Bull, a Polack giant.

Stripped to the waist, he stands his ground.

Sword in hand, he swears and bellows.

Tattooed and painted, he paws the mud.

Now he charges, cuts and falters,

Falls to his knees,

Face split,

Lies full-length. Lightning strikes

On Hekla’s side. Howling with rage,

The skraelings escape, scatter in darkness.

Come too late, we can’t catch them,

Let them go. Gathering hoses,

We pump water, wet the timbers

In the rain.

Or we roam

Among the dead, drag them out

From the burned hall. Here they lie

On the wet ground, wives and children,

Old men. Naomi stands

Among the living, leans away,

Turns her face. Thomas is there,

Blood spilled,

Body broken,

With the others. Eirik lays him

By the fire. Fridmund Bjarnsson

Finds the gun, the Glock Nine

Buried in mud, by the stream.

“Here,” he says, holding it up.

“I was scared the skraelings took it.

Thank Jesus—“

There by the fire,

Eirik rebukes him. “Bullshit,” he says.

“Close your mouth.” He climbs the porch,

Raises his hands. Red are the doorposts,

The frame behind him, hot with sparks.

“God,” he repeats, “God be thanked.

You know Johan, for Jesus’ sake,

Took for his house

Hallgrimskirkja,

On the hill. He thought Jesus

Could sustain him, could preserve him,

Save his daughter—don’t you see?

I also, Eirik the African,

Sank my faith in something empty—

Thomas’s gun, the Glock Nine,

Chrome barreled,

Bone grip.

But look now. Neither Jesus

Nor my Glock is good enough.

The rich hide behind their walls

In Hvolsvollur. Who comes to help?

But I will hike to Hekla’s top,

Hurl my gun, heave it down

Into the steam,

And the steel bullets

After it. In the afternoon

I’ll wreck this wall, winch it apart.

Safety is good, grain in the fields,

Green-house vegetables; vengeance is better.

This I tell you: Time was,

We were happy, here in Iceland.

Cod in the sea,

Snow on the mountain,

Hot water in every house,

Cash in our pockets, planes and cars,

The world outside, waiting and close.

Old men remember, mumble and mutter—

That time’s gone, turned forever.

The pools are drained, dams breached,

Turbines wrecked,

Ruined engines

Starved for oil. The sea rises

Beyond Selfoss. You have seen

Thousands die, tens of thousands—

The mind rebels, breaks or bends.

Days ahead, the dim past,

Forward, back ward, both the same,

Wound together.

At the world’s end,

Jormungand, the great worm,

Holds his tail between his jaws.

Ragnarok rages around us

Here, tonight, now, forever,

Or long ago. Good friends,

Remember it: men and skraelings

Fought together

Ages past.

So—tomorrow we’ll march west

To Keflavik. Jacobus waits.

We’ll scour the coast, search for fighters,

Heroes to help us, guide us home.

Left behind, you’ll learn of us,

Tell our legend, teach the truth

Or invent it

The old way.

Parse our lines upon the page:

Two beats, then pause.

Two more. Thumping heart,

Chopping axe, and again.

Not like the skraelings, with their long lines

Of clap-trap, closing rhymes—

Not for us.

No more.

Johanna’s alive. How I know,

I don’t know. Don’t ask.

But I swear I’ll bring her here,

Avenge this.” Then he’s silent,

Standing near the spitting fire,

Under Hekla, in the rain.

