Child Unleashes Monster at End of Book

Oh god I can hear it in my head

Dunwitch, Mass—Despite the numerous binding spells in place, 6 year old Bobby (not his real name) let loose an arcane beast that had for many years lay trapped in a tome. The cunning creature, known by the unpronounceable eldritch name of “Grover” broke the fourth wall repeatedly and used reverse psychology to coax the child into turning page after page, breaking barrier after mystical barrier. The boy’s innocence and youthful feeling of invulnerability surmounted the power of the spells. Bobby is currently in protective custody in the pediatric wing of Arkham Sanitarium.