We hope you enjoy this preview from our friends at First Second! And happy bookday to Zita the Spacegirl, which came out just today:

When her best friend is abducted by an alien doomsday cult, Zita leaps to the rescue and finds herself a stranger on a strange planet. Humanoid chickens and neurotic robots are shocking enough, but Zita is even more surprised to find herself taking on the role of intergalactic hero.

.