The Occultist (Excerpt)

Mon Nov 22, 2010 10:09am 1 comment Favorite This

New comics on a Monday! The good folks at Dark Horse Comics have sent over an exclusive preview of their upcoming one-shot The Occultist by Hack/Slash writer Tim Seeley with art by Victor Drujiniu and Andrew Dalhouse. From Dark Horse’s site:

“When a mysterious book of powerful spells binds itself to him, the fact that Rob’s life has been falling apart doesn’t seem like such a big deal. What do his girlfriend leaving him or his mountain of debt matter when mystics and demons are overrunning the town in search of the book—and him? To survive, Rob must learn to control the book’s unpredictable magic, while his life slips even further out of control.

The comic comes out on December 15. Click through to read a six-page preview!


