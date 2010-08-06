Tor.com

Paranormal Romance and Urban Fantasy Month

She Loves Hot Reads Paranormal Book Giveaway!

Fri Aug 6, 2010

Eileen and Brittney here! We have been having so much fun reading all the posts and stories for Paranormal Romance and Urban Fantasy Month, and we wanted to let you know about some of the free short stories we have available on SheLovesHotReads.com!

“Fear The Darkness” by Sherrilyn Kenyon—Experience how the sexy world of the Dark-Hunters and Dream-Hunters intersect in “Fear The Darkness.” Click here to sign up and receive the free Dark-Hunter story.

“Definitely, Maybe” by Heather Webber—Heather has created a loveable and relatable heroine in Lucy Valentine, a psychic matchmaker. Click here to read “Definitely, Maybe” an original Lucy Valentine prequel.

“Heart of the Sea” by Christine Warren—What do you get when you cross vampires and shapeshifters with fabulously fun and sizzling stories? The world of the Others. Don’t take my word for it click here to sign up and receive a free Others story.

For more original stories plus giveaways, videos and interviews visit SheLovesHotReads.com.

Also we wanted to do something to celebrate Paranormal Romance and Urban Fantasy Month so we are going to giveaway some hot books! Each winner will receive 3 different books in an exciting grab bag.

The Rules: To enter the giveaway, leave one comment—duplicates won’t count—on this post between now and noon EST, Saturday, August 7. Six winners will be chosen randomly. The giveaway is open to everyone everywhere. Please check your email Monday or Tuesday; if we don’t hear back from you by noon on Wednesday, your prize will go to someone else.

Eileen Rothschild and Brittney Kleinfelter work in the Marketing  department at St. Martin’s Press, follow them on Twitter.

