Excerpts and Launch News: Sword of My Mouth

I’m pleased to be posting an exclusive preview of the graphic novel Sword of My Mouth by Jim Munroe and Shannon Gerard. Many of our readers will be familiar with Jim Munroe through his independently-published science fiction novels such as Flyboy Action Figure Comes With Gasmask or Angry Young Spaceman, but his recent work has run the gamut from time-management tips for anarchists to lo-fi sci-fi movies to text adventure videogames to Therefore Repent, his first post-rapture comic book. Shannon Gerard is known for her comic books, plushtasches, and crocheted anatomical hearts. Together they made Sword of My Mouth, described thusly:

Ella’s baby isn’t quite right. But since the righteous floated into the sky and magic started working, not much is. A stand-alone story continuing on from the acclaimed graphic novel Therefore Repent!, Sword of My Mouth moves the focus from Chicago, under siege by angels with machine guns, to the urban prairie of Detroit. Folks in the D have banded together to turn land with burned-out crackhouses into farming tracts, and seem to be on a road to self-sufficiency…until Famine rides into town.

If need yet more information, you can find a preview of the first chapter below the cut or read io9’s review. If you just want to throw caution to the wind and buy the book, you can get the digital edition right now or buy the print edition (co-published by IDW) here or in fine comics shops. And if you’re lucky enough to live in Detroit, you can attend the launch on Saturday, May 15th at 7 p.m. at Leopold’s Books.

