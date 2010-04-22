Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Moominweek

Moomin Souvenir Giveaway!

Thu Apr 22, 2010 6:16pm 21 comments Favorite This

During a recent trip to Finland, my love of all things Moomin was reignited when I happened to stay next door to a Moomin souvenir shop. I had always enjoyed the animated series as a child, due to its fairytale qualities rich in Finnish folklore, and its sophisticated humor. Part of what also appealed to me as well was the underlying darkness and melancholy that shrouded some of the episodes—this differentiated the stories from anything that I’d ever seen before.

I have always found the artwork of the Moomins to be both instantly recognizable and inspiring, and after a request from a friend for a Moomin necklace, I decided to give it a go and was very happy with the results. This led me on to making brooches and key rings that proved very popular in my Etsy shop—leave a comment below and win one now!

 

The Rules: All you have to to do be entered is comment on this post—once; duplicates won’t count—by noon EST on Friday, April 30th. The winner will be chosen randomly. Please check your email over the weekend; if we don’t hear back from you by noon on Monday, another winner will be chosen. Let the Moomin-games begin!

citation

21 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.