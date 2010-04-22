Moomin Souvenir Giveaway!

During a recent trip to Finland, my love of all things Moomin was reignited when I happened to stay next door to a Moomin souvenir shop. I had always enjoyed the animated series as a child, due to its fairytale qualities rich in Finnish folklore, and its sophisticated humor. Part of what also appealed to me as well was the underlying darkness and melancholy that shrouded some of the episodes—this differentiated the stories from anything that I’d ever seen before.

I have always found the artwork of the Moomins to be both instantly recognizable and inspiring, and after a request from a friend for a Moomin necklace, I decided to give it a go and was very happy with the results. This led me on to making brooches and key rings that proved very popular in my Etsy shop—leave a comment below and win one now!

The Rules: All you have to to do be entered is comment on this post—once; duplicates won’t count—by noon EST on Friday, April 30th. The winner will be chosen randomly. Please check your email over the weekend; if we don’t hear back from you by noon on Monday, another winner will be chosen. Let the Moomin-games begin!