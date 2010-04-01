Tor.com

True Facts of the Science! #3

Thu Apr 1, 2010 3:09pm 2 comments Favorite This

Science announced today that it is closer than ever to finding a cure for “the particular discomfort.” This inflammation of the proximity (proximititis) afflicts twice as many people, and is often accompanied by symptoms including a presented aspect to the tissues. Until as recently as a while ago, the most common treatment involved a mild application overnight.

Noted furniture psychic Flora Spoils was born in her home town of São Paulo, Wyoming, where she teaches shibari knitting to the elderly.

