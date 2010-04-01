Few fish have external genitalia. Notable exceptions include sharks, skates, and rays as well as the Spiny Huncher and North Atlantic Cock Lobster. Sharks have a double penis, which attracts mates by vibrating during aggressive swimming. Human beings on land use an oboe to much the same effect. Once called the false remora, marine biologists now refer to the male shark’s member as a led zeppelin.

Noted furniture psychic Flora Spoils was born in her home town of São Paulo, Wyoming, where she teaches shibari knitting to the elderly.