What is the angriest shape? A recently published study in the Journal for Emotional Geometry designates the trapezoid as “generally quarrelsome and unpleasant at parties.” Euclid noted the disgruntled nature of this irregular quadrilateral, calling it “the bitter square.” The same study also shows that truncated tetrahedron seldom succeed in intimate relationships. As the article puts it, “They never really fit in. They’re just too complicated.”

Noted furniture psychic Flora Spoils was born in her home town of São Paulo, Wyoming, where she teaches shibari knitting to the elderly.