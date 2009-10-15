Lovelace and Babbage at the Museum of the History of Science

Many of our readers are no doubt familiar* with “The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage,” a series of comics by Sydney Padua featuring, well, the adventures of Ada Lovelace and Charles Babbage, which has seen considerable linkage in nerd circles. We’re pleased to pass along the excellent news that a new episode of “Lovelace and Babbage” was commissioned by Oxford’s Museum of the History of Science for the edition of their periodical Broad Sheet devoted to their Steampunk exhibition. The Museum and Ms. Padua were kind enough to let us reprint this rare comic so that all of you Steampunk Month enthusiasts would be sure to see it.

* If you’re not, you should proceed immediately to Sydney’s round-up of L&B episodes thus far and read them all promptly.