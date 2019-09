Tor.com is pleased to offer the first part of Tim Hamilton’s graphic novel adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. Including a new foreword by Bradbury himself, the graphic adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 is a striking work of art that expertly captures the now-classic story of Guy Montag’s awakening to the dangers of censorship. Fahrenheit 451 remains a very relevant book today, and this graphic adaptation is sure to introduce this seminal work to new readers.

Enjoy the read!