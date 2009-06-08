Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Marvel Excerpts

Marvel Excerpts: Ender’s Game: Recruiting Valentine #1

Mon Jun 8, 2009 9:11am Post a comment Favorite This

Here is a 7-page excerpt from Ender’s Game: Recruiting Valentine #1, written by Jake Black and featuring art by Timothy Green II. From the solicitation copy: Ender Wiggin may be in space learning to fight Formics, but his older siblings Peter and Valentine are saving the world back on Earth. When Valentine learns of an injustice in her school, she wants to fight it. Enter Peter who guides his sister through the process of nonviolent influence, and sets the ball rolling for his plans to one day rule the world. Jake Black, writer of the upcoming Ender’s Game Companion, adds this all-new never before told story to the Ender’s Universe. Ender’s Game: Recruiting Valentine #1 officially hits the stands this Wednesday. In the meantime, enjoy this sneak peek!

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.