Marvel Excerpts: Ender’s Game: Recruiting Valentine #1

Here is a 7-page excerpt from Ender’s Game: Recruiting Valentine #1, written by Jake Black and featuring art by Timothy Green II. From the solicitation copy: Ender Wiggin may be in space learning to fight Formics, but his older siblings Peter and Valentine are saving the world back on Earth. When Valentine learns of an injustice in her school, she wants to fight it. Enter Peter who guides his sister through the process of nonviolent influence, and sets the ball rolling for his plans to one day rule the world. Jake Black, writer of the upcoming Ender’s Game Companion, adds this all-new never before told story to the Ender’s Universe. Ender’s Game: Recruiting Valentine #1 officially hits the stands this Wednesday. In the meantime, enjoy this sneak peek!

