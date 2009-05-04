Ender’s Game: Recruiting Valentine (Excerpt)

In my inbox today, an exclusive first look at the upcoming Ender’s Game: Recruiting Valentine, a 32-page one-shot from Marvel Comics. Marvel is tackling the comics adaptations of Enderverse material under Orson Scott Card’s direction, and Recruiting Valentine is an all-new original story set in the early days, during the time Ender is at Battle School. Here’s the solicit copy from Marvel:

ENDER’S GAME: RECRUITING VALENTINE

Creative Director ORSON SCOTT CARD

Written by JAKE BLACK

Pencils and Cover by TIMOTHY GREEN II

Ender Wiggin may be in space learning to fight Formics, but his older siblings Peter and Valentine are saving the world back on Earth. When Valentine learns of an injustice in her school, she wants to fight it. Enter Peter who guides his sister through the process of nonviolent influence, and sets the ball rolling for his plans to one day rule the world. Jake Black, writer of the upcoming Ender’s Game Companion, adds this ALL-NEW NEVER BEFORE TOLD story to the Ender’s Universe.

The on-sale date for Ender’s Game: Recruiting Valentine is June 10th—in the meantime, check out these five pages of finished (but unlettered) art.