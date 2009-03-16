Marvel Excerpts: Ender’s Game: Battle School #4

Here is an 8-page excerpt from Ender’s Game: Battle School #4, Marvel’s comic adaptation of this classic SF tale by Orson Scott Card, written by Christopher Yost and illustrated by Pasqual Ferry. Ender’s Game: Battle School #4 officially hits the stands this Wednesday. In the meantime, enjoy this sneak peek!
