Marvel Excerpts: X-Men Noir #3

Here is a 7-page excerpt from X-Men Noir #3, written by Fred Van Lente and illustrated by Dennis Calero. X-Men Noir #3 officially hits the stands this Wednesday. In the meantime, enjoy our sneak peek!
6 Comments
Subscribe to this thread
Receive notification by email when a new comment is added. You must be a registered user to subscribe to threads.
Post a Comment
Latest Posts
- Leticia Urieta The Origin Story We’ve Been Waiting For: The Rise of Kyoshi 6 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Brandon Routh Fully Revealed as the “Kingdom Come” Superman in Stunning Pic From Crisis on Infinite Earths 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket “What if Bilbo Had Worked for Smaug?” and Other Highlights from Scott Warren’s r/Fantasy AMA 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Now That Spidey is Back in the MCU, Here Are The Phase 4 Films He Should Cameo In 8 hours ago
- Feliza Casano Enough of Their Civilization: Foxfire, Wolfskin and Other Stories of Shapeshifting Women by Sharon Blackie 8 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 9 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket BREAKING: Spider-Man Is Back in the MCU 10 hours ago
New in Series
- “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight
- Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal”
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carroll
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
Recent Comments
- Gnat on Find Your Necromancy Family Among the Houses of Gideon the Ninth 12 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 22 mins ago
- allthewayupstate on 5 Books with Well-Rounded Witches 59 mins ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on 5 Books with Well-Rounded Witches 1 hour ago
- Brian MacDonald on “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 2 hours ago
- Steven McMullan on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 2 hours ago
- Lisamarie on “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 2 hours ago
- Almuric on Brandon Routh Fully Revealed as the “Kingdom Come” Superman in Stunning Pic From Crisis on Infinite Earths 3 hours ago
- caddan on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 3 hours ago
- Almuric on “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 3 hours ago
Comment Preview