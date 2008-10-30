Maybe It’s Time I Changed This Pumpkin

from Off the Top of My Head: The Official Blog of the Headless Horseman

It’s been sagging,

slowly browning,

and it looks

just like I’m frowning.

On the stem I’ve pinned

some paper pines—

they help the stink,

I think.

But these trees

can’t hide the funk in-

side this sad and

sunken punkin.

Time to ride my horse

and park it

at the Sleepy Hollow Market.

But! Too late

do I remember

It’s the first day

of November,

and the stock boy

at the store

Says, “There’s no

pumpkins anymore.”

So, now he delves

into the shelves

to see what sort

of fruit might suit.

Alas, I hate the color of the lime.

The orange is orange but doesn’t rhyme.

The kiwi is too peewee—there’s no space to carve a face.

And it seems that I’ve forgotten:

Every fruit, in time, goes rotten.

Every gourd, ignored, will—

Wait, what’s this?

What has the stock boy gotten?

Perfect! Bold,

But not too drastic.

When they ask,

“Paper or plastic?”

I just shake my headless head

and say I’ll wear it home instead:

a can of never-spoiling,

always chilling,

EasyPie-brand

pumpkin filling.