Real Original, Jerks

I was first to go headless.

I started the trend.

I remember a time

when a person could shout,

“Hey! That guy has no head!

It’s a pumpkin instead!”

and you’d know it was me

he was talking about.

But this morning I’m riding

my horse into work

and this Headless Accountant

is walking his dog.

And although it’s still dark,

I can see, in the park,

that the Headless Vice-Principal’s

out for a jog.

There’s a woman in town

who’s a Headless Headmistress.

She’s dating the mayor

(a bodiless head).

And I bet you a dollar

they’re joined at the collar

this June,

when the two of them wed.

You must tell me where

you get all your ideas.

This whole no-head thing

is just really fantastic.

And pumpkins with faces!

On necks of all places!

(In case you can’t tell it,

I’m being sarcastic.)