Please Stop Staring at My Delicious Head

from Off the Top of My Head: The Official Blog of the Headless Horseman

It’s supposed

to be scary,

you know.

But this morning

I rode by a little café,

and it said pumpkin bisque

was their soup of the day.

As I passed, the chef stared

in the creepiest way.

Heaven knows how the crows always find me.

Or the pigeons that fly by but sneak up behind me,

then poke in their heads

to pick seeds through my eyes.

And although I hate pigeons,

I really despise

how the crows go all Hitchcock,

and day turns to night

as they claw and they caw

and they snap and they bite

and then back to the branches

or god knows what place;

and the flapping’s like clapping,

the caws are applause

for my big, orange, delectable face.

And these grandmas

won’t leave me alone.

They surround me and talk

about muffins and bread.

Or they hound me with

piecrusts and poke at my head.

“It’s a good one,” they whisper.

I wish I was dead.